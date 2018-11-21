Delhi polluting sanctity of elections: Rasheed

Srinagar:
Reacting to Prime Minister, Narindra Modi’s claim that ballet has won over bullet, AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Rasheed on Wednesday said that “Delhi is again repeating the mistake of polluting sanctity of elections.”
In a statement issued, Rasheed said, “Prime Minister should not forget that Kashmiris including militants and pro-resistance leadership are fighting for conducting a bigger democratic exercise by seeking implementation of UN resolutions."
He said that it is New Delhi that has been constantly denying the democratic right to people of J&K which it has promised at United Nations. "If New Delhi is so jubilant about people’s participation in ongoing Panchayat polls, it must not hesitate from holding a plebiscite in the state. By finding a relationship between elections and the Kashmir dispute all stake holders are committing a mistake as any election process in Azad Kashmir or this part of Kashmir has nothing to do with the Kashmir dispute and one wonders how could Panchayat elections be a replacement of UN resolutions," he said.