Delhi politicizing sports, education in Kashmir: Rasheed

Langate:
AIP President and former MLA, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Thursday urged New Delhi not to use sports and education as a “tool to divert attention from Kashmir dispute.”
Speaking at the award distribution ceremony, Rasheed said “Kashmiri youth doesn’t lack talent but for the want of genuine opportunities they often make to fail it at the international level.
He said unfortunately Indian media and other agencies get often indulged in taking credit whenever sports stars like Parvez Rasool, Abid Nabi, Manzoor Pandav Rasik Salam, Mehraj Vadoo, Tajamul-Islam and many others make their entrance at National and International level. “It is none of the business of Army, police and other security agencies to poke their nose and politicize the sports events and use them to defend New Delhi’s weak stand on Jammu & Kashmir,” Rasheed said. “Those who kill and blind us should first change their attitude and understand that Kashmiris are fighting for their indigenous rights and are not criminals.”
Langate Premier League is an indigenous event and its purpose is to give opportunities to the youth to compete and display their talent. “The purpose of starting Langate Premier League and likewise events is aimed to give the message louder and clear that youth of Kashmir cannot be used like cannon fodder to mislead the world community as it is the youth suffering at all fronts,” he said, adding “New Delhi trying to use their participation in sports and education related activities to give a notion that Kashmiri youth are fed up with the voices seeking resolution to Kashmir dispute,” Rasheed said, urging youth to concentrate on studies and also announced free quality coaching through Joint Effort Trust (JET) for the class 12th student of entire area.