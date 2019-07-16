About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | PTI

Delhi police arrests suspected JeM member from Srinagar

A suspected member of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant outfit has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Basir Ahmad, was held from Srinagar. He was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his arrest, the police said.

