Delhi playing psychological war: Mehbooba

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | M T Rasool / Junaid Kathju

Hints at Police’s disarmament, calls for mainstream’s unity

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Friday cautioned Government of India of “USSR-like disintegration” if it continues to meddle with Kashmir.

Addressing a workers convention here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, she said India may face a worse situation than the former USSR if it meddles with Kashmir.

Accusing New Delhi of adopting a “carrot and stick” approach to terrorize mainstream leadership in Jammu Kashmir, Mehbooba said BJP-led government was misusing democratic institutions.

Calling for unity among mainstream parties, she sad people and political workers were united and if Government of India (GoI) keeps meddling with Kashmir, it would face a situation worse than erstwhile USSR of the 1990s.

The PDP chief told her workers to join hands with the workers of Congress, NC and other mainstream political parties.

Questioning the timing of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on three-time chief minister and NC President Farooq Abdullah, she said New Delhi had “interrogated” him following the unity call of the mainstream political parties.

“We are not against any anti-corruption process but if such process is used to terrorise the mainstream leadership, it won’t be acceptable,” Mehbooba said.

Hinting at “disarmament” of J&K Police, she said, “Police has been sidelined and they would be policed by CRPF and if they had eight guns, they will now carry only four.”

Mehbooba also took a jibe at NC saying that the NC-Modi meet was regretful as the NC leaders had instead of talking for the protection of Kashmir’s identity asked for holding elections.

“Separatist leaders are either imprisoned or under house arrest, leaving no option for every mainstream party to unite,” she said.

The PDP chief said the GoI was afraid of the unity call of the mainstream parties in the State and for this reason had opened decades-old cases to prevent their unity.

Later in the evening, while addressing a hurriedly called news conference at her Fairview residence at Gupkar road, she accused GoI of playing “psychological war” with Kashmiris.

Mehbooba said the government advisory issued earlier in the day created “chaos” and “confusion” among the people.

“Due to recent developments here, there is an atmosphere of fear. I have never seen such panic. On one side, Governor Sahab says the situation is normal. On the other side, deployment of additional forces is being done,” she said. “GoI is playing a psychological war with Kashmiris.”

The PDP chief said if Prime Minister talks of winning the hearts of people of Kashmiris, then why were such rumours doing the rounds.

“The Amarnath yatris and tourists are being sent back but you are not thinking where Kashmiris, people of Jammu, and Ladakh will go,” she said.

Mehbooba said that the end of constitutional guarantees to Jammu Kashmir would be disastrous.

“I am not giving any threat but the situation will not be good,” she said.