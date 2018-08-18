Delhi now takes refuge in courts to defeat Kashmiris: Mirwaiz

‘JRL, people ready for prolonged agitation in case Article 35-A tinkered with’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, August 17:
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said New Delhi has now taken refuge in courts of law to defeat us when they politically couldn’t cow us down.
Addressing people at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, Mirwaiz said in wake of plans to tinker with ‘hereditary’ state subject law of Jammu Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership devised a strategy to tackle such moves in consultation with traders, chamber of commerce, hotel unions, transport association, academicians, religious scholars, lawyers and civil society members.
He said the people of the state should be mentally ready for an agitation as the Article 35-A case is coming up for hearing on August 27.
“A complete shutdown would be observed along with protests on August 26 and 27 like on the previous occasion when even the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions supported the shutdown,” he said.
He said JRL is in consultation with Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley people so that a joint strategy can be devised to unitedly thwart clandestine plans of New Delhi.
He said the JRL and people are ready for an agitation if any adverse judgement is awarded by the Supreme Court.
“If they try to even tinker the rights of Kashmiri people in a miniscule manner, a prolonged agitation would start that very moment,” he said.
He said to cow down the people in south Kashmir the government forces are forcefully entering residential homes along with beating youngsters and damaging the properties.
“They are also trying to threaten and create problems for the workers of resistance parties by raiding their houses,” he said, adding that since last year they started with National Investigation Agency and have now employed Enforcement Directorate.
He said the dead cases having no merit are being re-opened along with implicating the leadership in false cases.
“Geelani Sahab has also been served a notice. Muhammad Yasin Malik has been shot a notice. They are trying to threaten us but we won’t be intimidated by their tactics,” he said, adding people won’t also be threatened till the present movement is taken to its logical conclusion.
He said the people of the state should celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in an austere manner.
