Delhi must accept ground realities, start meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue: Hurriyat (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M)) Monday said: “It extends full support to the strike call on 15th of August and observing the occasion as a black day.”
Hurriyat (M) in its statement said: “There is no alternative to expressing the strong resentment against open aggression unleashed by the lakhs of forces since past seven decades.”
Hurriyat (M) said; “Protesting the ultimate oppression is the only way to convey the message to entire world community as to how Delhi was muzzling the genuine dissent in Kashmir.”
“People of Kashmir were never against the independence day of any country including India and always wanted other nations including India to prosper but GOI has been muzzling the voice of people of Kashmir through brute force and killings and maiming its inhabitants ruthlessly over the past more than three decades,” Hurriyat (M) said, adding that Delhi must accept the ground realities and start a meaningful dialogue to resolve the vexed issue as per the wishes and aspirations of people of Kashmir.
Hurriyat (M) said that people of Kashmir have always acknowledged that how people of India while fighting Britishers offered priceless sacrifices for achieving freedom and that the country should have shown magnanimity to accept the aspirations of people of Kashmir and allow them to decide their fate.
Hurriyat (M) said: “There is no denying the fact that those preparing for celebrations of their independence day have trampled all the social, religious, and political rights of Kashmiri people under the boots of military might which doesn’t suit a nation claiming to be world’s largest democracy.”
Hurriyat (M) statement said that it was unfortunate that instead of accepting the ground realities, “Delhi is following its military approach and iron fist policy to push the people including youth to the wall”.
It said that given the historic perspective of Kashmir, Delhi can’t ignore the resolution of this issue for long and solving the world’s oldest dispute has already become inevitable.
Hurriyat (M) said that “Kashmir is an issue accepted by the UN and that its resolution was impossible without the its main stakeholders i.e. the people of Kashmir.”
Hurriyat (M) also condemned the “massive forces build up across Kashmir including Srinagar and the frisking operations in every nook and corner of Kashmir in run up to the India’s Independence Day”, stating that “entire Valley has been turned into a military garrison and people have been made hostages in their own State”.
Statement also expressed serious concern and shock over the death of a youth and injuries to many others at Tosamaidan, due to the explosion of littered shells stating that the “incident has punctured the tall claims of the government that the area has been sanitized and cleared of the all unexploded material’.
It said that mere issuing of advisories cant plug the killing of people at the place that has been a firing range for the army since long and that concrete steps need to be taken to clear the area from all the littered explosive material to prevent further loss of life.