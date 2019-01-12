Delhi hell-bent to change JK’s demographic composition: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that people of Jammu and Kashmir would resist any move tooth and nail—which was aimed at changing the demographic composition of the State.
Addressing large congregation at historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Mirwaiz alleged that New Delhi through the judicial route was hell-bent to challenge the State Subject Law in Supreme Court of India, as it will have a huge bearing on the disputed nature of the state and our movement for self determination.
“Leadership is keenly watching with concern and will lead the people’s agitation if any move to roll back these provisions is allowed,” he said. “People also have to remain alert and updated on these developments.”
Mirwaiz said that since the case regarding Article 35-A is coming up for hearing soon, Joint Resistance Leadership is in consultation with all on the matter and was looking at the form of protests that will be observed against it and people will be informed on it very soon. Mirwiaz also lambasted the authorities for slapping three youth of Bandipora Tauseef Lone, Abdul Samad and Suhail Parray under draconian PSA and shifting them to Kotbalwal prison in Jammu, terming it as highly authoritarian move.
“Such injustices and coercion by the authoritarian State is pushing our pushing youth to take up arms and when the same youth are killed in gunfights, the Indian State hails these killings terming them as Badi Kamyabi (big success),” he said. On the occasion, Mirwaiz also launched the Year 2019 /Hijri calendar by Anjuman- e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid under the aegis of Mirwaiz Foundation. The calendar has daily Namaz timing on it. Mirwaiz said that great care and meticulous attention to detail have been employed to provide the Salah and Siyaam Meeqat in the calendar along with identifying Islamic and other culturally relevant dates of reverence. In a statement issued here, it said that the cost of the calendar is Rs 100; it will be free. The calendars would be available at Dar ul Khair.