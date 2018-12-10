About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply to PIL on women entry into Nizamuddin shrine

Published at December 10, 2018 11:46 AM


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, the AAP government and police on a PIL seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah here.

Apart from the Centre, the Delhi government and police, a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued notice to the trust managing the 'dargah' (shrine) and sought their stand on the plea by April 11, 2019.

The court was hearing a plea by three women law students, who claimed that the dargah does not permit entry of women into the shrine.

The petition, filed though advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, has claimed that there is a notice put up outside the 'dargah' -- a shrine built over the grave of a religious figure -- clearly stating in English and Hindi that women are not allowed inside.

