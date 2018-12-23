Delhi has adopted policy of killing, repression in Kashmir: JRL

Kashmir issue can’t be resolved by military might’
Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhmmmad Yasin Malik on Saturday accused Government of India of adopting “policy of killing and repression”—saying that the Kashmir issue can’t be resolved by using “military might.”
In a statement issued here said, the separatist leadership alleged that the ongoing bloodshed at the hands of forces amounts to “systematic genocide of Kashmiris.” They cautioned that the attempt by authorities through use of brute force and coercion was aimed to “crush the movement.”
Paying tributes to slain militants including Soliha Muhammad Akhoon, Rasiq Mir, Rouf Mir, Umar Ramzan, Nadeem Muzafar and Faisal Javaid killed in an encounter with the forces at Awantipora, the leadership said “it is the extreme repression and suffocation which pushes young generation to a path of taking up arms and lay down their precious life.”
“Our youth are suspected as they are summoned to Police Stations where they are harassed and tortured. Every day youth become the target of killing by forces anywhere in the valley and there is no accountability from the killers,” JRL alleged. “
Killing of their friends relatives neighbors with impunity frustrates them further and all this adds up to their anger forcing many to take this path.”
JRL alleged that it was the dictatorship and arrogance of authorities and its reluctance to engage in a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute which is responsible for killing of the Kashmiri’s especially our youth. However the sacrifices rendered by the young for their inalienable right of self determination are unforgettable.
“On the basis of its huge military presence and structures that government of India each day writes a new chapter of bloodshed in Kashmir,” JRL said. “Youth are being made target of a systematic war exhibits the antipathy of government of India towards people of Kashmir.” JRL reiterated that Kashmir was a human issue which can’t be resolved using military might but through political means based on the principals of justice and humanity. The leadership has appealed the people to offer Jinaza prayers in absentia in Masjids, Khankhas and Imam Baras on Sunday for the slain militants.
Killings, maiming civilians go unabated in Kashmir: TeH
Srinagar: Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Saturday alleged that killings and maiming of civilians in Kashmir were going unabated.
In a statement issued here, Sehrai alleged that forces have yet again demonstrated that they function with utmost impunity.
“Every day there are incidents of gashing of eyes, killing maiming and blinding Kashmiris including toddlers, torching of their villages along with crops and destruction of their business as well as economic life,” Sehrai said.
Paying tributes to the slain Tral militants, Sehrai said “We will remain indebted to these pious sacrifices and it is our religious and moral duty to safe guards these exemplary sacrifices collectively,” he said. “Kashmiri people are facing the worst kind of state terrorism but despite that they would take their liberation movement to its logical conclusion.”
Sehrai said that there could be two approaches to Kashmir dispute. “One is to surrender before India and surrender can be in any form, be it autonomy, LoC as permanent border, Indian sovereignty over so called United States of Kashmir, self rule or self governance as some Indian collaborators propagated to create confusion among the masses. The other way is to accept with clarity and without doubts that we are under occupation and we have to end it.”
Sehrai stressed upon international human rights institutions UNO, UNHRC, European Union and OIC to send their delegations for reading the present situation of the valley and listen to the woos of the people and also take note of the atrocities committed by government of India upon the hapless Kashmiris.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat has condemned the slapping of PSA on TeH activist Nazir Ahmed Mantoo of Shopian and his shifting to the Kathua Jail.