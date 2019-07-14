Delhi fails to repatriate several IAS officers

July 14, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The Government of India (GoI) has failed to repatriate several Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who are on deputation with the Central government leading to the shortage of officers in different departments. The state is already short of 63 IAS officers and central deputations have further aggravated the crunch.

According to the official data, J&K has strength of near 137 IAS officers, of which 75 are direct recruits and 62 are promotion posts. Out of the 137 IAS officers, only 74 are currently serving in the state, while state is facing shortage of 63.

Of the officers who are working with GoI, sources said, 23 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of J&K cadre are on deputation to Central government. In the IPS J&K cadre, 23 officers out of total 69 are currently posted with GoI including three officers in the senior-level police positions. The situation could become worse as three dozen IAS and IPS officers of J&K cadre are due to retire in the coming months of 2019.

State government has been repeatedly asking the Centre to shift the J&K cadre IAS officers to the state for streamlining the work in administration as shortage of officers has been hitting working in different departments.

“Few IAS officers are holding the charge of more than one department. In some departments ineligible officers are holding the posts where an IAS officer should have been posted,” said one of the officials, wishing anonymity.

Several IAS officers posted in New Delhi earlier sought central deputation after they were placed at “insignificant” postings. “Even though state has asked many officers to return to J&K, but they have shown unwillingness, citing various reasons,” officials said.

Last year, then Union Minister of State and Incharge Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), Dr Jitendra Singh had said that Centre was trying to persuade the officers to return to their states.

After the appointment of Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir last year, the Modi administration had sent back three senior IAS officers of J&K cadre in order to strengthen the State administration under the Governor’s rule. Besides, Arun Kumar Mehta who was a 1988 batch officer of J&K cadre, the other two officers, Atal Dulloo and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, were posted back. But others have not been relieved, officials said.

