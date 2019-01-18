Delhi doesn’t even spare cancer patients, lodge them in dredged jails: Geelani

Expresses concern over incarcerated Saifullah’s deteriorating health
Srinagar:
Expressing concern about the prolonged detention and the ill-treatment meted out to Hurriyat leaders in and outside jails especially in Tihar, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that Peer Saifullah’s deteriorating health.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that Saifullah is currently lodged in Tihar jail and his health has deteriorated. “He has felt unconscious and had a fall in bathroom,” Geelani said. He said that despite his grave health condition, he was not shifted to any hospital—however taken to a nearby dispensary.
“This inhuman and biased treatment to prisoners as gross violations of not only human rights but disobedience of the norms of jail manual as well,” Geelani alleged. “Peer Saifullah is already a patient of brain tumor and has been operated two years back, but forces and their local stooges stoop so low that they didn’t spare a cancer patient and lodged him in far flung jail with no legal proceedings.”
He alleged that NIA framed “fictitious” and “false” cases against separatist leaders and arrested them which include Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Dr. Gh. Mohammad Bhat, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Asia Indrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi. “These oppressive and coercive measures will never deter us from pursuing our struggle for justice and our basic rights,” Geelani said. He urged global human rights organization including Asia Watch, Amnesty International, Red Cross and others to show their concern for these “inhuman” actions. “They must come forward and to safe guard the life of thousands of our prisoners who are forced to live under constant mental, physical and psychological stress thousands miles away from their homeland,” Geelani said.