Delhi devising means to erode JK’s disputed status: JRL

Call for shutdown in poll-bound areas today
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 03:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday said New Delhi is devising means and methods to erode and undermine the disputed status of J&K by fiddling with the state subjects laws in order to change the demographic composition of the state, and the new controversy about Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) is part of it.
“As part of Doval-doctrine borrowed from Israel , this policy of assaulting Kashmir on all accounts --- physical ,economical and psychological-- to put intense pressure to tire out people to give up their legitimate struggle, is well known by now. The people of Kashmir have for past three decades withstood severe Indian repression with full resilience and strong resolve and not budged an inch from striving for their basic right. And that is what they will continue to do so come what may,” the three leaders said.
They said unfortunately the regional pro-Indian parties, who could have represented Kashmiris interests in New Delhi instead always chose to dance to India’s tune when on chair and once out of it, became public sympathisers again for sake of power.
“People of J&K are politically mature and know how to withhold every challenge thrown their way by New Delhi and defeat it by their collective might and determination,” they said.
Referring to statement of Indian home minister that “J&K was an integral part of India”, the leaders said it is a fact that by way of its huge military might Delhi controls the territory of J&K and rules over it, but by virtue of peoples will, it knows it does not. “And that is precisely why it refuses to honour its commitment of giving J&K people the right to self determination and resolving the internationally accepted Kashmir dispute.”
“No amount of repetition that Kashmir is an integral part story can undermine the historical and ground realities of the dispute,” they said.
The three leaders called for shutdown tomorrow in Trehgam, Qadirabad, Qaziabad, Naidkhai, Rafiabad, Pattan, Sukhnag, Parnewa, Shadimarg, Kapran, Hermain, Pombay, Larnoo, Breng, Sagam areas, where 6th phase of panchayat elections would be held on Tuesday.
“People should demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely,” they said.
They also asked people to observe the human rights violation week commencing today till December 9 by strongly registering their protest and resentment against it in every possible manner.
Meanwhile, JRL spokesperson condemned the continued detention of Yasin Malik and expressed serious concern over his deteriorating health in jail.
He also condemned the continued house arrest of Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
“Repeated illegal detention of its leadership is deplorable and people protest it.”