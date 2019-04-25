Delhi court sends Malik to judicial custody till May 24

April 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JKLF chief Yasin Malik, arrested in a case related to alleged funding of separatists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir, to judicial custody till May 24.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal also sought reply from the defence counsel on a plea of Tihar jail authorities seeking to produce Malik through video conference due to security concerns.

The court had sent Malik to NIA custody. He was brought to the national capital after a court in Kashmir granted his transit remand to the National Investigation Agency.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgment on a CBI plea for reopening three-decade-old cases in which Malik was an accused.

