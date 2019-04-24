Delhi court extends Yasin Malik's judicial custody till May 24

April 24, 2019 | Agencies

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended judicial custody of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in connection with an alleged funding case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal, after hearing the plea on behalf of NIApassed an order to extend the judicial custody of Yasin Malik till May, 24 in connection with the case.

The court sought reply from Malik's counsel on the plea of the jail authorities requesting the court for production of Malik through video conferencing due to security reasons.