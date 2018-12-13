Delhi court directs NIA to hand documents to Aasiya

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Dec 12:
A Delhi court Wednesday directed NIA to hand over certain documents to Kashmiri separatist AasiyaAndrabi, arrested in connection with a case of allegedly waging war against the country with support from Pakistan.
Special Judge RakeshSyal directed the NIA to hand over the copy of the charge sheet and other documents filed along with it Andrabi, chief of Dukhtaran-e-Milat, and two other accused.
The charge sheet and the documents, which also included electronic copies of the accused's speeches, videos and social media links, were handed over to the accused.
The court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 17.
In its charge sheet, NIA had claimed that a probe revealed that the accused were running a concerted campaign to elicit support from the neighbouring country and accused them of being involved in conspiracy and acts to "severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India".
Besides Andrabi, her associates SofiFehmeeda and NahidaNasreen were also sent to judicial custody.
The case was registered against the three women in April this year.
Andrabi was in a prison in Srinagar after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court cancelled her bail last month.