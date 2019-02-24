Delhi court defers hearing on Shah’s bail plea

Was barred to meet my husband: Dr Bilques
Was barred to meet my husband: Dr Bilques
Srinagar, Feb 23:
Dr Bilques, wife of senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah Saturday said that she was not allowed to meet her incarcerated husband at Tihar Jail.
Shah is languishing at Jail number 8 of Tihar Jail in connection with a militant ‘funding’ case.
Dr Bilques told news agency over phone from New Delhi that she contacted DG Prisons and PRO of Jail number 8 but was not permitted to meet my husband. “I am anxious and worried about his health owing to the rumours that are ripe in Kashmir over his health. I was shocked when authorities taunted me, saying they are least bothered about Kashmir,” she said.
Dr Bilques said, “authorities barred me from meeting my husband saying it is holiday on Saturday.”
She said she is concerned about her husband as the Delhi court Saturday deferred the hearing on his bail plea till April 2.
Shah's bail plea came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora.
The court had on February 18 sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on Shah's bail plea.
The application was moved before the court on the ground of parity after the Delhi High Court recently granted bail to co-accused Muhammad Aslam Wani in the case.
The application submitted that the accused was wrongly and falsely implicated in the case, which was registered in 2007.
Shah was arrested on July 25, 2017 by Special Cell of Delhi Police. (CNS)