Delhi communalizing Amarnath yatra: PUF

July 06, 2019 |

What are NC MPs doing in Parliament, asks Rasheed

Newly formed People United Front (PUF) on Friday staged peaceful protest demonstration against highway ban and abandoning rail services between Banihal and Kashmir—alleging that the Government of India was “communalizing” the ongoing Amarnath yatra in the restive Kashmir region.

A sit in protest was organized by People United Front (PUF) at Press colony Srinagar against highway ban y government.

The protesters were holding play cards and banners and chanting slogans “Yatri agar Insaan hein, kya kashmiri haiwaan hein”, yatri agar mehmaan hein, kashmiri bhi insaan hein”. While talking to media, Shikeh Engineer Rasheed denounced the ban and termed it as a gross violation of fundamental rights of people of Kashmir.

“Who doesn’t know that more than security agencies Kashmiris make Yatra a success, but by creating issues just to defame Kashmiris and make their life miserable”, he said.

While talking to media Rashid alleged that New Delhi is exposing its colonial mindset and hatred towards Kashmiris.

“It is unfortunate that Yatra is being communalized for political gains and New Delhi is giving notion that Kashmiris are anti-Hindu. Not only common men but students, patients, government employees and business community are suffering and entire Kashmir feels caged and jailed” he said.

Rasheed challenged government to withdraw the security cover on highway and see how Kashmiris Muslims will facilitate and protect the Yatris and make Yatra success. He criticized NC leadership and said that people have a right to know what NC is doing over the issue. He said “NC is crying about just votes and elections. If party claims to be representing regional aspirations, it must join hands with other forces to fight the state suppression. However despite having three MPs in Lok Sabha the party seems to have compromised everything.”

On the occasion JKPM leader Shehla Rashid expressed her dismay over the government decision and said “New Delhi is following path of destruction and using Israeli sort of policies to suppress Kashmiris and communalize religious pilgrimage.

“While common Kashmiri is suffering; the government of India is forcing state administration to take harsh measures just to make Kashmiris feel helpless. Life of people in south Kashmir has become miserable and government is enjoying from the sufferings of Kashmiris”. Shehla alleged.