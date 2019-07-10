Delegations, individuals meet Advisor Sharma

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor KK Sharma today interacted with a number of delegations and individuals here.

Delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

Patwar Association raised the issue of enhancement of the Grade Pay, stagnation in services, creation of office infra and related issues.

A deputation of Jammu and Kashmir contractors coordination committee asked for clearing the liabilities.

Daily Rated workers of PHE raised the issue of regularizing their services and release of pending wages.

Several other deputations also raised by the issues pertaining to PDD, Water Supply, repair of dilapidated roads in their areas, construction of drainage system and sought immediate redressal to their grievances.

The Advisor while interacting gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth will be looked into.