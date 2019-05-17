Delegations, individuals meet Advisor Ganai

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today interacted with a number of delegations and individuals at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar here.

More than 12 delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

The delegations which met the Advisor included Traders Federation Sopore, delegation from village Gusoo Pulwama, delegation led by Auqaf President Ziyarat Sharief Hazrat Noor-Shah Wali Baghdadi from Qazigund, and a delegation from Halmullah Sangam among others.

Many students studying outside the state also called on the Advisor and sought help in the resolution of their problems.

On the occasion, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into.