Delegation of PWF meets Guv, demands implementation of Premium medi-claim scheme

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The delegation of All Jammu and Kashmir Pensioners’ Welfare Federation senior citizen civil society (AJKPWFSCCS) on Friday met Governor Satya Pal Malik.

In a statement the spokesperson said the delegation headed by the Federation president, Sampat Prakash met Governor at his residence in Srinagar and demanded to implement ‘Premium Medi-claim scheme’ for the pensioners.

The statement said the family members and senior citizens should be provided cashless medical assistance. He urged Governor that employees and pensioners should get equal premium interest.

The delegation said Governor has assured them that scheme will be implemented on short notice. The payment of 61 crores withheld with Reliance Company should be distributed among the government employees and pensioners, they said.

Delegation urged that the 20% interest in pension for employees should be revoked from 80 years to 75 years of years for which Governor agreed.

Apart from these issues, pension for the retired gazetted officers was also discussed in the meeting. The delegation urged the governor to order AG’s office to resolve the for-pay settlement cases.

