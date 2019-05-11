Delegation of Pensioners Welfare Federation meets Governor

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of All Jammu and Kashmir Pensioners Welfare Federation Senior Citizen Civil Society (AJKPWFSCCS) Friday met Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The delegation was headed by the Federation President, Sampat Prakash and demanded implementation of ‘Premium Medi-claim scheme’ for the pensioners.

They demanded that the family members of senior citizens should be provided cashless medical assistance. The delegation urged Governor that employees and pensioners should get equal premium interest.

They said Governor assured them that the scheme will be implemented on short notice. The payment of 61 crore rupees withheld with Reliance Company should be distributed among the government employees and pensioners, they said.

Delegation urged that the 20% interest in pension for employees should be revoked from 80 years to 75 years for which Governor agreed, they said in a statement issued here.