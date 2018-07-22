About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Delegation of Legislators meets Governor

Srinagar, July 21:

 A 5 member delegation of Legislators led by Sh. Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly, met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Civil Secretariat today.
The delegation requested Governor to implement judgement of the Supreme Court for facilitating reservation in promotions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates; exemption from e-tendering in their respective Constituencies; early completion of Dangithal, Dawar and Ashora bridges; and opening of Drass-Gurez road via Mushkoh Valley for locals and tourists.
Governor assured the delegation that the issues raised by them would receive due consideration. The members of the delegation comprised Sh. Ajaz Ahmed Khan, MLA Gool Arnas; Sh. Asgar Ali Karbalaie, MLA Kargil; Sh Dina Nath, MLA Chenani; and Sh. Deldan Namgail, MLA Nubra.

