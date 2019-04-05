Delegation of JKCA members meets Governor

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Members of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) led by M.L. Nehru, former General Secretary JKCA and Sh. Mehboob Iqbal, former Chairman JKCA met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

As per an official, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary was present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised Governor about various important issues relating to the functioning of the Association and about the status of Cricket in the State, the official added.