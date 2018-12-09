Delegation of J&K PWF meets Governor

Jammu, December 8:
A delegation of J&K Pensioners Welfare Federation Senior Citizen Civil Society (J&K PWFSCCS) led by its President Sampath Parkash met with Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here today.
The delegation appreciated Governor for taking good decisions for the welfare of pensioners, employees, general masses and for the over-all development of the State.
The delegation requested Governor for enhancing the medical allowance; bring uniform rate of monthly premium of new insurance scheme; under cashless scheme, the patients should be treated beyond the end of December 2018 in all the empanelled health institutions; number of hospitals empanelled under the cashless scheme should be increased and the scheme should be continued for five years on the same pattern without involving any insurance company.
Governor observed that due consideration would be given to their demands.