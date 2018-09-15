Delegation of fruit growers meets Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 14:
A delegation of fruit growers from Village Goom, district Baramulla, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.
The delegation apprised Governor about damage caused to their fruit crops due to yesterday’s hail storm and requested him to direct concerned authorities to give them adequate compensation for their losses.
Raj Bhavan Spokesperson informed that Governor after listening to the delegation, spoke to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and directed him to carry out immediate assessment of the damages to the fruit crops and expedite cases for due compensation to the fruit growers.
Governor assured the delegation that he will direct the concerned authorities to do the needful.