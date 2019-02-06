Delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 5:
A delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Rakesh Gupta, had a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Finance; Sh. Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce participated in the meeting.
The delegation apprised Governor about various issues relating to the Industries, Commerce and Agriculture sector in the State and demanded: implementation of ‘One Nation One Tax’ in the State; abolishing of State Toll Tax on Goods at Lakhanpur; only those products having low margins should be protected by levies; additional government support should only be given to industries dealing with products having low profit margins and not to industries having huge turnovers; raised objections to giving industrial incentives package and Toll Tax exemption to manufacturers of Insecticides and Pesticides and early allotment of land for the construction of ‘Dry Port’ as per the MOU signed between J&K Government and the Dubai Ports World.
Governor assured the delegation appropriate consideration of their demands and directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a Committee comprising representatives from Government and the Industries and Commerce sector for developing a consensus on projected issues and taking rational decisions in this regard.