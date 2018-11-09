Delegation of Angawadi Workers and Helpers Union meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 8:
A delegation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, J&K met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
According to an official, the members of the delegation apprised Governor about their various issues and requested that Workers and Helpers who have completed 10 years or more may be given minimum wage grade and be regularized.
They said that till regularization, as a stop gapmeasure, the Honorarium of Anganwadi Worker & Helper may be enhanced to Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 6000 respectively, provision of 10 % GPF/PPF in their favour, Rs. 5 lakh to Anganwadi Workers and Rs. 3 lakh to Helpers on their superannuation, 15 days winter vacation and 45 days summer vacation in Anganwadi Centres, 100 % promotion to the post of ICDS supervisors be made from the category of Anganwadi Workers.
They also demanded the termination orders issued with respect to temporary workers having completed 90 days or regular unbreakable service be withdrawn, block wise seniority list of Anganwari Wokers and Helpers be prepared and DPC held once a year, promotion strictly as per seniority, regular payment of rent, carriage charges and charges for online submission of reports may be assured and outstanding payments released at the earliest.
Governor assured the delegation due examination of their demands. Describing them as a vital service delivery force at the grass root level, Governor lauded the devotion and efficiency with which Anganwadi Workers and Helpers are performing their duties through out India, the official added.