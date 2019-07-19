Delays in funds' release has hampered developmental activities: Tarigami

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressing serious concern over delay in release of funds under district and state sectors, Friday said that due to limited working season in Kashmir, Ladakh and winter zone of Jammu region any further delay will hamper the developmental activities in the state.



Tarigami said that under District Capex Budget no funds have been released during current financial year till date while a meagre amount has been released under State sector works.



"Projects under Central Road Funding (CRF) were sent to the Center government for approval last year. Though some works under CRF have been approved in some pockets, in Kashmir, not even a single road has been sanctioned under this scheme," he said.



"Half of the working season has already ended in Kashmir and Ladakh and just a few months remain before the harsh winter sets in and developmental works come to standstill. Most of the developmental works are pending as there are no funds. When will be these works be executed?" Tarigami asked.