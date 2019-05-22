Delays escalate JCR flyover project cost by Rs 131 Cr

May 22, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

After missing several deadlines, the construction cost of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCRB) flyover has escalated by Rs 131 crores in addition to the original project cost of Rs 200.74 crore.

In the year 2013 when the work on the JCR flyover started the project cost was Rs. 200.74 crore but it has raised to Rs 331 crores after missing several deadlines.

In reply to an application under Right to Information (RTI) Act, Public Information Officer (PIO) of the executing agency, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has stated that the original cost project cost was Rs 200.74 crores and the expected completion cost was Rs 331 crores. The RTI was filed by activist M M Shuja.

The flyover project was supposed to be completed within a period of three years with September 2016 as the first deadline, which later got extended to March 2017.

In the year 2016, the work was again suspended, after the non-local workers working for the project fled from the valley in the aftermath of killing of militant commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

PIO in his reply has stated that the initial deadline to complete this project was 21-08-2016 and the latest deadline to complete the project is 31-05-2019.

“First phase from Amar Singh College to Rambagh Natipora Junction started on 06-05-2019 and the second phase from Rambagh-Alochibagh to be opened for traffic in the second week of May 2019. Flyover to be thrown in totality on 30-06-2019,” PIO of ERA replied to the RTI application.