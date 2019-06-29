Delaying Assembly polls in JK subversion of democracy: Monga

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

While terming the extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as BJP-RSS ploy, State Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and former MLC G N Monga Friday said sense of alienation among the people in the state has increased under the BJP government.

In a statement issued, he said, by deferring Assembly polls in the state again-and-again BJP government is denying the people of J&K their right democratic rights. “Having an elected government is the democratic right of the people in a thriving democracy, but here this right to make a choice is being denied to the people,” Monga said.

Reiterating the need for early elections to the state assembly, the Congress leader said the delaying it amounts to subversion of democracy. “The Supreme Court had ruled that elections to legislative assemblies in states, where they are prematurely dissolved, should be held within a period of six months. With the period of six months expiring on May 21 in Jammu and Kashmir, the elections to the legislative assembly should have been held within the time frame prescribed by the apex court and a popular government installed before the stipulated deadline,” he said.

Monga said the root cause of the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the state was the PDP-BJP coalition, which was an alliance of ideologically incompatible people. “The BJP-RSS combine is experimenting in the sensitive state for their own political benefits and it could prove counter-productive. Democracy could not be held hostage to the political expediencies of the ruling party at the centre,” he said.

“If Parliament, ULB and panchayat polls could be held in the state, what is the logic behind not holding assembly elections?” he asked.

The Congress leader said it is not in the interest of people in the state and the country that Governor’s rule should continue in Jammu and Kashmir.