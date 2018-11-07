Delay in restoration work of Karan Nagar road stretch irks traders

Abandoned road, ill-planned electricity poles aggravate traders’ woes
Matter taken up with PDD, will remove debris soon: CE R&B
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Nov 07:
Six months on, the authorities have left the repair work of a stretch of Karan Nagar Main Road towards Gole Market mid-way which has irked the the traders.
The concrete structure on the road stretch was dismantled six months ago during road widening process but the debris was not removed from the spot which has defaced it.
Traders at Karan Nagar are anguished over the deteriorated condition of the road. They said the debris is lying on the main road and but it could not catch attention of the government so far. President Karan Nagar Traders Federation, Ajaz Shahdhar said, “Government has left us to suffer. On one hand they carried the road widening process to streamline the traffic flow but at the same time the main stretch has been ignored completely.”
Shahdhar said after carrying out the dismantling work the authorities should have repaired the road to widen it but the debris lying there has made a mess of everything and results in frequent traffic jams.
Expressing resentment against the ‘ill-planned’ installation of electricity poles in the area, the traders said presence of poles on the main road poses threat to their lives and property. They said the poles also obstruct the traffic flow.
“We have been vocal about the issue for a very long time. All of us are suffering because of the electric poles lying on the main road and have been installed one after the other. If they had to widen the road they could have shifted these electricity poles as well,” Shahdhar said.
He further said that the road leads to two major hospitals in the city (SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital) so the authorities should ensure that people reach there without any hassle.
The traders further expressed their anguish over the fact that the electricity poles lie at the commercial hub where the rush of people is huge thus putting their lives at risk. They said they want the authorities to intervene in the matter to avoid any untoward incident. Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yeswi said they have taken up the matter with the Power Development Department (PDD) and will fix it soon.
“The issue has already been taken up with the PDD. We will fix it and as far as the main road is concerned we would make sure that smooth movement of traffic in the area does not suffer. We will remove the debris and make the surface even but macadamisation would be done after the winter season,” Yeswi said.