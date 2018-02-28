The delay in recruitments in government jobs has been a chronic problem in the delivery of good governance. It has been often highlighted as a grave issue which has also resulted in dismal functioning of the government departments. Both the recruitment agencies of SSRB and PSC have delayed the recruitments and a number of vacancies have been piling up with both these agencies. The matter was taken up in a meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Monday. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the two recruitment agencies. In the meeting, Mehbooba directed that recruitments should be speeded up both by the PSC and the SSRB. With the PSC there are over 2191 pending vacancies and currently the selection process was pending in respect of 9447 vacancies with the SSRB. As many as 5000 vacancies in the class-IV category are yet to be filled. The vacancies exist in all major departments including that of health and education. In the health sector, the hospitals both in the rural set-up as well as tertiary care are facing shortage of staff which is putting the lives of patients at risk. Despite the fact that the government often trumpets its goal to spread literacy the rate remains low and the dropout rate in the schools is high due to huge number of vacancies in schools and higher education institutions. There is also a problem of officials holding additional charges of different departments and even some have been tasked with the responsibility of handling the affairs of the other departments which lie far off from the original places of posting. Such a problem needs to be dealt with earnestly and the measures should be taken to ensure that the bottlenecks in the governance due to vacancies are removed. Mehbooba also directed to accelerate the process of carrying out the meetings of departmental promotional committees (DPCs) as well as filling up of the vacancies by the PSC and SSRB. The recruitment agencies have been directed to devise a “yearly calendar of recruitments to save time and make the selected list of candidates available to the government in time.” Such directions need to be adhered to and the recruitments should be filled up at the earliest. The timely appointments against different vacancies would remove the deficiencies in the delivery of public services at different level and improve the governance.
