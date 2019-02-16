Delay in K-resolution wreaking havoc in Valley: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 15:
A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a militant attack in Pulwama, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Friday said they "regret every killing" on Kashmir's soil.
In a joint statement JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said people and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil.
“As we witness killing of our loved ones our young, and shoulder their coffins each day we can feel and understand the pain and sense of loss that the family and friends of those who are killed go through. Not for a day or two when everyone is expressing grief and condolences to them, but the silent grief and loss that stays with them for a lifetime,” the three leaders said.
They said delay in resolution of Kashmir dispute, denial to engage with sentiments and aspirations of J&K people and use of muscular military approach to counter an essentially political and human problem, is wrecking havoc in Kashmir.
“If killing and counter-killings has to stop and if we really want peace in the region we have to put an end to hostilities. And the most effective and civilized manner to do so, is to reach out and engage and listen to the concerns of all three stakeholders and address them in the spirit of humanity and justice. Resolve the Kashmir dispute for all times,” they added.