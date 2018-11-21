Delay in faculty result declaration of 19 specialities hits patient care at SKIMS

Interviews held in Dec 2017, candidates still wait for selection list
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 20:
Dearth of staff at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura continues to haunt patients as there has been a considerable delay in declaration of results of Professors and Assistant Professors for its 19 departments.
The institute in October this year issued a selection list for 20 out of 39 departments but since then there has been no headway in the selection process of rest of the departments.
An insider at SKIMS said the Department of Pediatric Oncology has an acute shortage of faculty and without any reason, the result has not been declared and the institute does not cite any solid reason.
An aspirant said the interview for Assistant Professors in pediatric oncology was held in December 2017 and since then they have been waiting for the results due to which they missed many job opportunities.
“However on 03/10/2018 SKIMS issued a selection list for one seat of medical oncology. There are only two eligible candidates whose result for medical oncology’s pediatric unit was not released for the reasons best known to the authorities at SKIMS,” he said.
The eligible candidates who appeared in the interview process for an assistant professor post with DM Medical Oncology and higher qualifications said they fail to understand the reason for the delay.
“There is no litigation pending in any court of law till now as has been given a reason for the delay in making public the selection list in other specialities which is very unfortunate,” the aspirants said.
Meanwhile, the delay in completing the selection process has badly affected the daily work in the 19 departments taking a toll on patient care.
They appealed the SKIMS authorities to look into the matter and issue the selection list at the earliest saying the institute is facing a severe shortage of faculty members in medical oncology.
In July 2015, the SKIMS advertised posts of Assistant Professors and Professors for many departments. In September 2016 these posts were re-advertised and interviews started in August 2017.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said the institute is in the process of declaring results in the 19 departments. “We are sending our recommendations to the government,” he said.
“There are some cases which are in court and those cases will take time. We have solved many issues with the help of scrutiny committee,” he added.
Dr Shah further said that they are also going to advertise vacant posts as the institute is struggling to resolve the staff deficiency issues to avoid patient sufferings.