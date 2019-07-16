Delay in construction of Sathu Barbarshah Bridge irks residents

July 16, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

R&B Deptt working to change bridge’s alignment, work shall start soon: Chief Engineer

There seems to be no let up in the traffic mess at Sathu Barbarshah as the construction of the bridge has been delayed for long by the Road and Buildings Department.

Due to narrow old bridge the pedestrian and vehicular movement gets affected for hours leaving the passengers in to face difficulties. However, the authorities continue to be in slumber.

The passengers and pedestrians have expressed their resentment over the issue, however the authorities seems to be least interested in solving the issue.

A local shopkeeper Irfan Ahmad Bhat said, “We went to every concerned agency and requested them to widen the bridge but to no avail. R&B Department once made a plan to construct the bridge within 15 months, but the foundation stone is still to be laid.”

R&B Department made a temporary bridge for the traffic movement and served an ultimatum of 15 months to construct the main bridge. However the temporary bridge is now in shambles but they never initiated the work on the main bridge, he added.

Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir, “There is an acquisition issue. The construction of bridge needs displacement of lot of property. We are coming up with a fresh plan to go with a new alignment to avoid the loss of property.”

“The area is congested due to which the work was called off. We are trying to change the alignment of the bridge and the work shall start within days,” he added.