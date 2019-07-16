About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Delay in construction of Sathu Barbarshah Bridge irks residents

R&B Deptt working to change bridge’s alignment, work shall start soon: Chief Engineer

 There seems to be no let up in the traffic mess at Sathu Barbarshah as the construction of the bridge has been delayed for long by the Road and Buildings Department.
Due to narrow old bridge the pedestrian and vehicular movement gets affected for hours leaving the passengers in to face difficulties. However, the authorities continue to be in slumber.
The passengers and pedestrians have expressed their resentment over the issue, however the authorities seems to be least interested in solving the issue.
A local shopkeeper Irfan Ahmad Bhat said, “We went to every concerned agency and requested them to widen the bridge but to no avail. R&B Department once made a plan to construct the bridge within 15 months, but the foundation stone is still to be laid.”
R&B Department made a temporary bridge for the traffic movement and served an ultimatum of 15 months to construct the main bridge. However the temporary bridge is now in shambles but they never initiated the work on the main bridge, he added.
Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir, “There is an acquisition issue. The construction of bridge needs displacement of lot of property. We are coming up with a fresh plan to go with a new alignment to avoid the loss of property.”
“The area is congested due to which the work was called off. We are trying to change the alignment of the bridge and the work shall start within days,” he added.

 

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Delay in construction of Sathu Barbarshah Bridge irks residents

R&B Deptt working to change bridge’s alignment, work shall start soon: Chief Engineer

              

 There seems to be no let up in the traffic mess at Sathu Barbarshah as the construction of the bridge has been delayed for long by the Road and Buildings Department.
Due to narrow old bridge the pedestrian and vehicular movement gets affected for hours leaving the passengers in to face difficulties. However, the authorities continue to be in slumber.
The passengers and pedestrians have expressed their resentment over the issue, however the authorities seems to be least interested in solving the issue.
A local shopkeeper Irfan Ahmad Bhat said, “We went to every concerned agency and requested them to widen the bridge but to no avail. R&B Department once made a plan to construct the bridge within 15 months, but the foundation stone is still to be laid.”
R&B Department made a temporary bridge for the traffic movement and served an ultimatum of 15 months to construct the main bridge. However the temporary bridge is now in shambles but they never initiated the work on the main bridge, he added.
Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir, “There is an acquisition issue. The construction of bridge needs displacement of lot of property. We are coming up with a fresh plan to go with a new alignment to avoid the loss of property.”
“The area is congested due to which the work was called off. We are trying to change the alignment of the bridge and the work shall start within days,” he added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;