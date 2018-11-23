Delay in construction of bridge irks residents at Bangdara

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 22:
Residents of Bangdara in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are agitated against the district administration and R&B department for its failure to complete the construction work of a bridge connecting the two halves of the village.
The construction work on the bridge over a stream was started in year 2006 and is yet to be completed. The slow pace of the work has hampered the business of fruit growers and local shopkeepers. The approach road and steel work on the bridge is still pending even after 13 years since the work was started on it.
Farooq Ahmad, a teacher by profession said that people of Bangdara are facing hardships due to the incompletion of bridge past many years. He said that more than 500 families get affected due to the incomplete bridge.
“The small bridge over a stream connects two halves of the village and due to its incompletion not only the people associated with fruit business but students and patients also suffer a lot. For two minute travel, we have to travel 4 kilometers around and reach the other side of the village that connects the village with highway. Authorities are in a deep slumber,” he said.
Residents of the village said that the construction of bridge was started in 2006 and an estimated cost of rupees 98 lakh through NABARD was also sanctioned.
The locals said that 90% of agriculture and horticulture land lies on the other side of the stream and all these years they had to face huge inconvenience due to the incomplete bridge.
A wooden bridge that connects the village was washed away by the devastating 2014 floods and according to locals is unsafe for walking.
“In 2016, a school going kid slipped into the stream and died later on. The wooden bridge is not even safe for walking now,” they said.
Abdul Majeed, President of Masjid Committee Bangdara said that 90% of work has been done on the bridge but we fail to understand why R&B officials aren’t completing the remaining work.
“We have knocked at the doors of previous government, local MLA, DC Baramulla and R&B department but nobody is taking the pains. It is the taxpaying people who are suffering,” he added.
Executive Engineer R&B Baramulla Abdul Rasheed told Rising Kashmir that the construction of the bridge will be completed soon.
“We will issue tenders for approach road and the steel work of the bridge will also be started very soon. There were some problems in the funds and we had put it (the incomplete bridge) in languishing projects of third phase. The work will start on it very soon,” the Executive Engineer said.