Delay in construction hampers functioning of Urban Health Centre Batamaloo

June 11, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

R&B Department constructed only ground floor in last 14 years: Locals

Contrary to the tall claims of providing best healthcare facilities, the Urban Primary Health Centre, Batamaloo, is lying in a state of neglect as authorities have failed to complete its construction pushing patients to the wall.

Locals at Batamaloo said the construction of the four-storey hospital building was started 14 years ago by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department but only ground floor is complete as of now from where it functions.

Over 200 patients visit the facility daily but they suffer especially when in need of X-ray and USG services compelling them to visit the private hospitals.

“One ophthalmology technician comes here twice a week. X-ray and USG machine remains functional only twice a week as there is lack of permanent staff,” said an employee at the hospital.

He said the health facility was craving for attention. “It would have provided relief to the local populace had the construction been completed in time,” he said.

Due to incomplete construction and lack of manpower, the health facility is unable to dispense health care causing inconvenience to hundreds of patients.

The shortage of support staff is affecting the work efficiency of the existing employees.

Ghulam Mohammad, a local said the hospital employees have clubbed many sections as the building is yet to be handed over to the facility.

“It remains incomplete and the health department is least bothered about it. The building also lacks ramp and lift facility,” he said.

Angry over the delay in construction work, an employee at the hospital said the facility “works more like a dispensary.”

“Even after few years of its functioning, water leakage from the washrooms has started. Electric fitting is incomplete. Demarcation has been totally ignored despite repeated attempts,” he said.

The angry residents accused the health department of having failed to complete its construction as only ground floor has been maintained.

“When the construction was started we were promised that 80 beds would be made available. But, we fail to understand that what is stopping the department from completing the construction work,” said the residents.

They also said that had the government completed construction it would have eased the burden on SMHS and Lal Ded Hospitals.

Due to poor maintenance and mismanagement, he said it irks the staff also adding that there is also no car parking facility for them.

The patients in the area are forced to visit other hospitals for minor ailments.

However, Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma said there was shortage of staff and infrastructure saying they need manpower to upgrade the facility.

“We are on it. We are mulling to sanction manpower for the urban health facility. It needs to be upgraded and then it can be functional,” she said.

To seek its completion the residents had been moving from pillar to post but no one is paying any heed to their genuine demand.

Chief Engineer, R&B Department, Sami Arif was not aware of the issue. “There must be shortage of funds. We will look into the matter,” he said.