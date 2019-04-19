Delay hits fast-track recruitment of Medical Officers, worries aspirants

April 19, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Amid a shortage of doctors, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has failed to finalize the selection of Medical Officers (MOs) after it scraped appointment of over 430 MOs last month, hitting the fast-track recruitment.

The aspirants who applied for MO posts had been pinning hopes as they fall in the waiting list which is yet to be finalized accusing the H&ME Department of delaying the process.

A group of aspirants who fall in waiting list said many of them have applied for PG via Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPE) and due to the delay by H&ME, they are in dilemma.

“We are in waiting list. If the health department comes clear on the list it will clear our confusion,” said a doctor from Srinagar, who figures in the waiting list.

The official claims of fast-track recruitment have fallen flat as the health department has failed to finalize the selection of MO list leaving aspirants high and dry.

“If we are selected for PG and simultaneously get selection as MOs it will create a problem for us. If we don’t go for PG then we have to give bonding to BOPEE authorities,” he said.

On March 14, the government cancelled appointment of 437 MOs after their appointment by H&ME as they failed to join duties, following which the department decided to take candidates falling in the waiting list.

The anxious candidates said the health department was sitting over the issue and accused it of delaying the process final selection list putting them in confusion.

However, a senior official in H&ME department said they are struggling to fill vacancies stating they haven’t yet received waiting list from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“We are working to fill the vacancies. Hopefully, we will receive the list from PSC on Sunday and the final selection list will be finalized within a week,” the official said.

The health department completed the recruitment in 3 months and orders of appointment were issued to 921 MOs on January 14, 2019 to augment the health care facilities but the delay continues to push the patients to the wall.

In August last year, the State government decided to eliminate the interview process for the appointment of doctors to fast-track their recruitment.

The department is facing a huge problem as doctors are leaving for the Middle East and West after completing their studies at government expenses in medical colleges.

As per the recent Economic Survey report, the doctor-patient ratio in J&K is 1:1658 against the World Health Organisation’s recommended norm of 1:1000.