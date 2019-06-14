Degree College Pattan holds annual road race

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government Degree College Pattan Thursday organized annual Road Race in which around 70 students from various streams of the college participated enthusiastically.

College Principal Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir flagged-off the road race from Hyderbeigh at around 5.45 am.

The race culminated at main gates of the Pattan College campus with athletes covering around 6 kilometers.

Bilal Ahmad Ahangar, a 1V semester student, finished first. He covered the distance in 19.46 minutes while as Tanveer Ahmad Mir of 2nd semester got second position by covering the distance in 20.38 minutes and Haseeb Jabar Sheikh of 2nd semester stood third in the race.

A felicitation ceremony was later on conducted in college lawn where the three winners were awarded wity trophies, medals and certificates.

Medals and participation certificates were also provided to other participants.

On this occasion principal of the college impressed upon the students to participate in the intercollege tournaments to be organised in near future.