Defy party diktat, participate in local body polls: MoS PMO to NC workers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday asked the workers of National Conference to defy the party’s “diktat” of boycotting the local body elections and participate in the “democratic process”.
According to a statement, while addressing BJP leaders and workers in Akhnoor, Singh said that the Jammu-based activists should “defy the diktats of their Kashmir-centric leadership and join the election process of local bodies, if they want to prove their claim of being sympathisers of the cause of Jammu and if they wish to prove their credentials of being sincere to the aspirations of the people of Jammu”.
“The Jammu-based activists of these parties, had been, for the last few years, accusing BJP of not rising up to the expectations of the people of Jammu, but today when the people of Jammu and their own party aspirants are keen to be a part of the election process, they have conveniently surrendered their conscience to their Kashmir - centric bosses,” he alleged.
He said, in a democracy, “every political activist has a right to aspire to become a Corporator or a Councillor and I appeal the aspirants among these parties not to allow their voice to be stifled”.
“Come out and try their luck in the local body elections and offer their support to BJP.”
“National Conference wants autonomy for the ruling family but not for the elected Panchayats, whereas Congress is not ready to implement 73rd constitutional amendment of the Constitution, which was brought by their own leader Rajiv Gandhi,” he added.
Singh accused the opposition parties of JK, particularly Congress and National Conference (NC), of “not only taking the people of Jammu for granted but also taking their own party's Jammu cadre for granted”.
The same, he alleged, “is also the case of PDP, even though the party's presence in Jammu region is too dismal to deserve any mention”.
Refraining from a direct comment on Article 35-A, Singh said that there have been at least three Chief Ministers in the past, all of them hailing from Kashmir valley, whose own daughters and grand-daughters have been adversely impacted by the alleged “denial of equal rights to women” in the State.
He said the issue of “gender discrimination is not confined to a particular religion or region, but has equally and negatively affected women from all religions and all regions, including those living in the Kashmir Valley”.
Singh claimed that, in four years, what Modi-government has done is “much more than what the other governments-led by Congress and its allies had done in the last 65 years”.
“In just one month of September this year, four national level projects have been brought, which include Shahpur-Kandi Dam which was held up for 40 years, Ujh multipurpose project held up for two decades, first - of -its- kind Seed Processing Plant for which the foundation stone was laid in Kathua on 13th of this month and the first-ever National Institute of High Altitude Medicines for which the foundation stone is scheduled to be laid in Bhaderwah later this month subject to the permission from the election code of conduct,” he added.
Singh said that most of the allegations made by Congress and its allies are “actually based on their own failures or works not accomplished by them in the last six decades”.
“The Modi government is trying to redeem the sins of the past governments but we will not let the Congress party transfer all its sins to our baggage. We will, he said, continuously keep reminding the people of the sins committed by Congress and its allies, though at the same time will also constantly endeavor to undo all the wrongs committed by them.”
Expressing confidence that the “atmosphere was very favourable” for BJP, said that “in both the local body elections as well parliament election to follow, BJP not only prove its supremacy but also expose the hollow claims of Congress and its allies”.