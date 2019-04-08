Defy NH ban: Mehbooba tells people

April 08, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘We’ll go to court against the highway blockage’

Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday asked people to defy the national highway banning and go wherever they want to.

“If Government of India thinks they can suppress the people of Kashmir by such things then we will continue to defy this ban. Tomorrow we will move an application in the court against this order,” the PDP President said talking to media persons on the sidelines of her protest march near Lasjan by-pass on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Terming the ban as “callous” and “absurd”, she said how can the government restrict civilian movement on their main highway.

“You want to smother Kashmiris, change the demographics of the State and imprison them in their own land? Over my body,” Mehbooba said.

She said Kashmir was not Palestine and her party would not allow Government of India (GoI) to turn her beloved land into an open-air prison.

The PDP chief said under the present dispensation, Kashmiri people now need to seek permission to use roads that rightfully belong to them and pay taxes for.

“This seems like GoI’s plan is to reduce us to second class citizens in our own territory. Kashmir’s story has all the elements of a Greek tragedy,” Mehbooba said adding she hopes the order is revoked immediately.

The PDP chief said she cannot imagine this working out practically.

“There is no method to this madness. It seems like the Governor’s administration wants to punish people by depriving them of simple things like access to roads,” Mehbooba said.

She said, “Kashmir belongs to us, and it is our choice whether we use our resources or not, the Government of India has no right to decide anything on it.”

Mehbooba said students including children and girls were going through a tough phase as they cannot attend their classes.

Earlier, PDP leaders led by party’s District President Srinagar Khurshid Alam took out a protest rally from Athwajan to defy the ban but were stopped by a contingent of Jammu Kashmir Police.

The protesters raised slogans against the Governor’s administration for implementing the order.

Talking to media persons, PDP leader and former MLA Muhammad Ashraf Mir termed the ban as an act of “terrorism” and “hooliganism” against the common people.

“This ban on the movement of civilians is an injustice with the people of Kashmir. I think our fundamental right is being violated,” Mir said.

He said every day the Governor’s administration was coming up with such orders which were anti-common people.

The State government had last week announced that the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur would be put out of bounds for civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.