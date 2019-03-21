Defunct drainage

March 21, 2019 |

Fresh spell of rain and snow yesterday disrupted the traffic and movement of people in several parts of Kashmir. In north Kashmir’s Karnah region the pangs of weather were acute as the road – Kupwara-Karnah – which was reopened on Monday was closed again. In Srinagar district the rains flooded the streets and residential areas in several pockets of the city. The traffic was not affected much since there was shutdown observed against the custodial death of Awantipora teacher. Otherwise, traffic in the city would have come to the grinding halt. Rain water flooding the streets and some low-lying areas and pockets is an old problem. Every year around this time when the valley witnesses frequent rains, some of the known pockets are knee deep in the accumulated water. Despite spending crores of rupees on civic works, the drainage in the city continues to haunt the people here. The administration from time to time has given an impression that authorities are prepared to tackle the challenges but on the ground it is not much visible. Apart from other districts, the central Kashmir and particularly Srinagar city gets almost submerged and people are left to fend for themselves. Not only do thousands of houses come under the threat of floods, even health care institutions like hospitals are not spared. This is not for the first time that this situation has emerged as the result of torrential rains that have been casting a shadow over valley for last several years now. In this age and day of technology the weather forecast is readily available with a common man even and the government should be ready to face the situation in view of the possibility of unending spell of rains. Not only is the laxity on part of government adding to the woes of the people but people are also responsible for such situations. Unplanned colonies without any proper roadmap to follow are one of the factors of the areas getting submerged, as there is less space for drainage and even the roads. The colonies that have come up in last 20 years are not following any guideline and the master plan that is only on papers is hardly followed. The first response of the administration in these cases remain dewatering from the areas that are most affected. However, yesterday dewatering was hardly witnessed anywhere near the inundated areas. The administration must wake up and make a plan – not for dewatering the city but how to improve the drainage so that it gets fixed once for all.