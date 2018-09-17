Dear Editor,
Large scale cutting of trees for transmission lines is talk of the town. Be it on social media, in print or electronic media, people have condemned the disastrous move, particularly the civil society. It's a good sign and an indication of a concerned and informed society. But can mere discussions, debates and statements would stop this devastation. We need something practical, concrete steps, which is totally invisible especially from the civil society groups and NGOS which are framed with much expectation. Interestingly in district Ganderbal, which is largely affected by the deforestation has two civil society groups. It has been the litmus test for them to mobilize public opinion against the disastrous move. But as we see things have not changed so far. We want to know if the civil society has exhausted all its options.
SHEIKH UMER
KANGAN