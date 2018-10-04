Defining terrorism a complex problem: UN chief

‘Number of things complicated common definition of terrorism’
PM Modi presented 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award
‘Number of things complicated common definition of terrorism’
AgenciesNew Delhi, Oct 03:
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said defining terrorism is a complex problem and there are number of things that are complicated to have common definition of “terrorism”.
In an interaction organised by his office in New Delhi yesterday, Guterres denounced terrorism as a "plague" that affects the world.
With no consensus on the definition of "terrorism" by the world body, the UN Secretary General said that while there is "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, defining the term has been a "complex" problem.
"There is no agreement on the definition of the terrorism. It's not so dramatic because there are number of tools and instruments working on that. But the problem of definition of terrorism is several complexities. For instance, the terrorism committed by state. So there are a number of things that are complicated to have a common definition of terrorism. It is true we never managed to have it and we never managed to have a true convention because of the definition,” he said.
In response to a question on the OHCHR report on Kashmir, which was a scathing report on the acts of the Indian forces in the valley, the UN chief said, “These bodies are autonomous with independent mandates.”
"The HRC is an autonomous area and I don't discuss their reports. They have their own High Commissioners who play their role, and countries can disagree with them. Countries can choose not to accept their reports. We need to respect the independence of their mandates", he said.
Guterres said India was a "diverse" country and celebrated India's "religious harmony".
"I have always seen India as an extremely diverse country and welcoming refugees, and respect for different people. Like in any other part of the world, India too has some forms of extremism, but I think the major problems it faces are from poverty and inequality. My wife was born in Goa, and I am amazed by how there is perfect inter-religious harmony, which is the prevailing Indian tradition, and it is something India should cherish and preserve", he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received the United Nations' highest environmental honour, the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award, at a special ceremony at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi.
The award announced on September 26, on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly at New York City, was presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Guterres said, "PM Modi recognises climate change poses a direct existential threat to us. He knows what we need to do to avoid a catastrophe. Other leaders also recognise, know and understand, but the difference is that he not only recognizes but he acts."
Modi has been awarded for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single use plastic in India by 2022.
Awarded annually, the 'Champions of the Earth' prize is given to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions 'have had a positive impact on the environment.'
Besides Modi, the award has been bestowed upon five other individuals and organisations.
Six of the world's most outstanding environmental changemakers have been recognised with the Champions of the Earth Award.
"This years' laureates are recognised for a combination of bold, innovative and tireless efforts to tackle some of the most urgent environmental issues of our times," the UN Environment Programme said.