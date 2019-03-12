About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 12, 2019 |

Deferring LA polls in JK disappointing: Congress

President, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday said that deferment of legislative assembly polls in restive state was “disappointing.”
In a statement issued here, Congress spokesperson said that Mir reviewed the Organizational affairs and activities in Kashmir valley in a meeting with senior party functionaries.
The meeting also censured the government of India’s deferment of Assembly election in the State—describing this move as not in the benefit of democracy, saying that GoI has once again proved that it was not interested to give people an elected government thereby sacrificing their urges and aspirations in all the three regions.
Mir while reviewing the organizational affairs and activities in Kashmir valley held threadbare discussions with the Party leaders over the Lok Sabha Elections announced by the ECI a day before and emphasized the leaders to gear up for the challenges to defeat the designs of forces inimical to democracy and secularism.
JKPCC President also expressed serious concern over the decision of ECI not to simultaneous polls in the State, mentioning that Centre Govt led by Prime Minister Narinder Modi has certified that it has miserably failed to give people an elected Govt in J&K, besides failing to contain the situation in the valley, as a result, the polls were gain deferred.
Mir also censured the Centre Govt for mishandling the situation in valley and the deferment of Assembly Elections is indicative of lack of interest to restore democratic set up on the part of Centre, he added and said that people of all the three regions were feeling disappointed over the decision of ECI, for the fact, the decision of ECI was detrimental to urges and aspirations of the people. They wanted to see the elected Govt at the earliest, he said. Among other who were present in the meeting included Senior Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Salman Anees Soz, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Shoiab Nabi Lone, Gulam Nabi Mir Lasjan, Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, Abdul Gani Khan, Irfan Naqib, Haji Farooq Mir, Imtiyaz Parray, Shameema Iqbal, Shameema Raina, Shaheena Needa, Abid Kashmiri, Sahil Farooq, Ab. Qayoom Shah, Gh. Mohi U din Bhat and others.

 

Latest News

Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

Mar 11 | RK Web News
Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

Mar 11 | Rising Kashmir News
India can

India can't stop water from flowing into Pakistan: official

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

Mar 11 | Agencies
Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to peop ...

Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to peop ...

Mar 11 | Agencies
Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning LS elections: Faro ...

Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning LS elections: Faro ...

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

Mar 11 | Junaid Kathju
Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

Mar 11 | Riyaz Bhat
Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Po ...

Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Po ...

Mar 11 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan PM

Pakistan PM's income drops by Rs 3 crore in 3 years

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

Mar 11 | Agencies
Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

Mar 11 | Javid Sofi
Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies

Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies 'beyond ...

Mar 11 | Agencies
One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack 'mastermind' believed to be killed in Tral encounter: o ...

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

Mar 11 | Noor ul Haq
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 12, 2019 |

Deferring LA polls in JK disappointing: Congress

              

President, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday said that deferment of legislative assembly polls in restive state was “disappointing.”
In a statement issued here, Congress spokesperson said that Mir reviewed the Organizational affairs and activities in Kashmir valley in a meeting with senior party functionaries.
The meeting also censured the government of India’s deferment of Assembly election in the State—describing this move as not in the benefit of democracy, saying that GoI has once again proved that it was not interested to give people an elected government thereby sacrificing their urges and aspirations in all the three regions.
Mir while reviewing the organizational affairs and activities in Kashmir valley held threadbare discussions with the Party leaders over the Lok Sabha Elections announced by the ECI a day before and emphasized the leaders to gear up for the challenges to defeat the designs of forces inimical to democracy and secularism.
JKPCC President also expressed serious concern over the decision of ECI not to simultaneous polls in the State, mentioning that Centre Govt led by Prime Minister Narinder Modi has certified that it has miserably failed to give people an elected Govt in J&K, besides failing to contain the situation in the valley, as a result, the polls were gain deferred.
Mir also censured the Centre Govt for mishandling the situation in valley and the deferment of Assembly Elections is indicative of lack of interest to restore democratic set up on the part of Centre, he added and said that people of all the three regions were feeling disappointed over the decision of ECI, for the fact, the decision of ECI was detrimental to urges and aspirations of the people. They wanted to see the elected Govt at the earliest, he said. Among other who were present in the meeting included Senior Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Salman Anees Soz, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Shoiab Nabi Lone, Gulam Nabi Mir Lasjan, Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, Abdul Gani Khan, Irfan Naqib, Haji Farooq Mir, Imtiyaz Parray, Shameema Iqbal, Shameema Raina, Shaheena Needa, Abid Kashmiri, Sahil Farooq, Ab. Qayoom Shah, Gh. Mohi U din Bhat and others.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;