Defending champions Muzaffarabad to face unbeaten Chinar Strikers in Q1

Rising Kashmir News
In the first Qualifier of KQCL Season 2, defending champions Muzaffarabad United will be facing unbeaten table toppers Chinar Strikers.
Muzaffarabad United boasts of some of the best hitters of the tournament with players like Saqlain, Hamad and Saqib in their ranks. It will be a match to watch but unfortunately their openers haven’t been able to provide quick starts and taking too many balls upfront haven’t made things easy for them.
Chinar Strikers is the only unbeaten team from the league stage, having players like Avatar, Tariq, Irfan, Mudasir and Suhail in their lineup who have displayed exceptional skills this season. However, over dependence on Avatar Sidhu as law of averages might catch up with him and the catching hasn’t been up to the mark too.
Both teams are equally balanced and it will be a keen affair to watch as the team that handles the pressure well, will be advancing to the finals.