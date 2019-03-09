About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

The Indian Army on Saturday dismissed news reports about the abduction of an Army man in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, are incorrect. (The) individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided," a Defence Ministry statement said.

On Friday evening, according to reports, Army man Muhammad Yaseen of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) division was wisked away by a group of gunmen from his residence at Qazipora, Chadoora.

