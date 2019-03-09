Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Indian Army on Saturday dismissed news reports about the abduction of an Army man in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, are incorrect. (The) individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided," a Defence Ministry statement said.

On Friday evening, according to reports, Army man Muhammad Yaseen of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) division was wisked away by a group of gunmen from his residence at Qazipora, Chadoora.