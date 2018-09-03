Defence Minister reviews security situation in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 02:
On her visit to Kashmir, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday reviewed the security situation in the Valley.
The defence minister visited the forward areas in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara during which the Army officials briefed her on the operational preparedness and counter-infiltration grid.
Accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on her visit, Sitharaman was received by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt.
The Army officials said the commanders on ground briefed the defence minister on the operational preparedness and counter-infiltration grid.
During her interaction with the troops, Sitharaman lauded their round the clock sharp vigil along the Line of Control (LoC), high morale and professionalism.
She also asked them to remain alert for any eventuality to defeat the nefarious designs of hostile forces, the Army officials said.
Later in the day, the defence minister along with the Chief of the Army Staff interacted with the Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and discussed the overall prevailing security situation in Kashmir.