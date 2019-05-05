Defence Minister ignorant about realities in Kashmir: Soz

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday alleged that Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on AFSPA indicates her ignorance about the realities in Kashmir.

“When this draconian measure (AFSPA) was discussed in the Lok Sabha on November, 10, 1990, I had strongly protested and thrown away the copy of the bill in the well of the House,” he said in a statement issued here. “My protest was widely reported in the media. The diehards and ill-informed BJP loud-mouths, in their ignorance and sectarian thinking, had described me as a sympathizer of the extremists. “Over this long period of time, nothing seems to have changed for the BJP’s narrow mindedness on issues.”

He alleged that Setharaman’s ill-conceived statement on AFSPA saying that it was needed by the forces was going to worsen the situation in Kashmir. “The present Central Govt. is completely unprepared to take notice of the realities in Kashmir.”

“I could raise a straight question for these propagandist patriots as to why they don’t take notice of the beating that the electoral process has received in the now concluded Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir.” “I wish Sitharaman had time to understand the death and destruction that has been caused by this un-civilized and draconian law – AFSPA, in Kashmir, all these years, ‘besides, deepening the alienation of Kashmiris with the Union of India.”

Pertinently launching a scathing attack on the Congress over its poll promise to amend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) if voted to power in the general elections, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the party was weakening confidence of the Army and district administration. The Union minister had said that the poll promise in the Congress manifesto would be misused by the militant-friendly people.

"Is this right? It is an effort to weaken the armed forces. They are trying to dilute the immunity of our security forces," Sitharaman had said.

Meanwhile Soz in a statement said that that it was heartening that Congress Party has assured people of Kashmir that AFSPA will be reshaped to lose its unacceptable character, particularly the clause (iv) which is absolutely draconian.”