Defective Drainage Derails Development in Srinagar

Slow drainage works add miseries to people as city remains choked
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, August 16:
All the major developmental projects are believed to have been stalled due to the defective drainage system and lackadaisical approach of administration in summer capital, Srinagar, with authorities sleeping over the issues.
city centre Lal Chowk is facing huge congestion issues; authorities are adding miseries to people especially after they started constructing drainage work at a snail’s pace.
With traffic congestion, roadside vendors, encroachments becoming part and parcel at Lal Chowk; the ongoing drainage work at Residency Road from last three months is proving to be a nuisance for the general public.
Every now and then the city centre witnesses a huge traffic chaos due to the number of reasons as authorities have failed to regulate the process of streamlining things at the commercial hub of the city.
The road that has also already been encroached by footpaths on either side, street vendors by showcasing their carts on the streets, ice cream parlors the ongoing drainage work has also made a contribution to the traffic chaos across the area.
“We are now fed up with the work process here, every time a project is initiated here there seems to have no end to that project such has been the work culture and authorities have always shown a laid-back approach to whatever work they carry,” Mohammad Irfan, a commuter at Lal Chowk.
Irfan stated that the thing that makes Kashmir stand out from other developmental states is that the authorities are hardly bothered about what a common man goes through.
The situation at M.A road is no way different where the drainage system process was carried way back but the road is yet to be macadamized affecting the traffic flow across the area.
The road at Samander Bagh also has become prone to water logging as the drainage process was carried but the authorities have failed to make it a success.
Waterlogging has also been an issue to ponder about, whenever there is a slight rainfall most of the roads in the city get submerged posing questions to the authorities.
“When the road was dug during drainage work we suffered a lot, then we hoped for a breather but the road was left midway without any macadamization making us prone to waterlogging since then,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident at Samander Bagh.
An official at SMC told Rising Kashmir, “Drainage work is going on and we are trying our best to finish the process as soon as possible. Since Lal Chowk is always abuzz we are trying to wind it up.”
He further added that street vendors had already been rehabilitated in the past but they are still occupying the streets at Lal Chowk for business purpose.
Chief Engineer, R&B, Sami Arif Yeswi on the issue said, “We have taken up the issue and we macadamize the roads once the drainage work gets completed and so far there are certain places where drainage work is still going on so we have to wait for its completion.”
